Washington, D.C. Primary Election Correction

District of Columbia Council, Ward 1

Last week we included African American candidates running in Washington, D.C. and neglected to include Lori Parker, a candidate to represent Ward 1 on the District’s Council. We regret the error.

Lori Parker is a third- generation native Washingtonian, who has served as a magistrate judge in the D.C. Superior Court and an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the Meridian Hill/ Columbia Heights community/ She hopes to provide quality constituent services, focus on long-term stability of District communities, particularly placing an importance on quality education and public safety and encourage civic engagement.