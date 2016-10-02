Washington Defeats Cleveland 31-20, for Second Straight Win

Washington running back Matt Jones rushed for 117 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown as Washington’s NFL team claimed a 31-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field on Oct. 2.

Washington got off to a strong start in the first quarter and delivered arguably their best quarter of the season so far. The offense marched 75 yards down the field in the opening drive, with quarterback Kirk Cousins completing all seven pass attempts to five different receivers, including tight end Jordan Reed on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Cousins again connected with Reed in the end zone on the following drive to give Washington an early 14-0 lead.

Heading into the matchup against Cleveland, Washington’s offense struggled to execute inside the 20-yard line. Poor throws and failed runs have plagued the team in the red zone this season, but against a struggling Cleveland defense, Washington did what it was supposed to do.

In the second quarter, Cleveland responded to Washington’s near-perfect start with an 81-yard drive, capped by running back Isaiah Crowell’s 2-yard touchdown run. Crowell finished with 15 carries for 112 yards.

Washington’s early momentum faded more when a Cousins interception led to Cleveland’s third-string quarterback Cody Kessler finding wide receiver Terrelle Pryor for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Washington and Cleveland entered halftime tied at 17.

Washington’s defense struggled to contain Cleveland’s running game in the third quarter, as Crowell averaged nearly seven yards per carry. However, at the end of the quarter, Cleveland fullback Malcolm Johnson fumbled on a rush attempt. Following the turnover, Washington drove 91 yards and Cousins found tailback Chris Thompson on a five-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead, 24-20.

Cleveland would turn the ball over on three consecutive possessions, including a Kessler interception by cornerback Josh Norman—his first as a member of Washington’s NFL team. Washington capitalized on the interception with Jones’ rushing touchdown to clinch the game, 31-20.

In their two losses which opened the season Washington failed to use its running game, but the team is finally showing a more balanced offense, with Jones carrying 22 times for 117 yards. Cousins finished 21-of-27 for 183 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For Cleveland, Kessler completed 28-of-40 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Next: Washington’s NFL team travels to face the Baltimore Ravens in a Battle of the Beltway on Oct. 9.