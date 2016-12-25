Washington Defense Makes Difference in Win over Chicago

With the Washington NFL team facing a must-win game, their defense made the difference in a 41-21 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 24 in Chicago.

After losing to the Carolina Panthers a week earlier, Washington (8-6-1) needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and compete for a Wild Card spot. At press time, Washington sat eighth in the NFC conference standings, and needed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and Detroit Lions (9-5) to lose their respective games on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 to improve their chances.

With the playoffs on the line, Washington’s defensive backfield came out strong against Chicago quarterback Matt Barkley, who threw five interceptions. Cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland had two picks each, and safety Will Blackmon had one.

Washington wasted no time taking the lead, as fullback Chris Thompson scored twice—a 7-yard run and 17-yard reception—to give his team a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Thompson’s touchdown reception was set up earlier in the drive with a 57-yard play by receiver DeSean Jackson, part of more than 100 receiving yards he recorded for the third straight game. He finished with five receptions for 114 yards before leaving the field in the third quarter with a jaw injury.

Barkley led Chicago on a nice 11-play, 81-yard drive, but kicker Connor Barth’s field goal was blocked by linebacker Preston Smith. Washington extended its lead to 17-0 in the second quarter after Breeland’s interception resulted in a field goal.

With a little more than six minutes left in the first half, Chicago reached the red zone on a 32-yard catch by wide receiver Cam Meredith. On the next play, running back Jeremy Langford scored on a one-yard run to cut the Washington lead to 17-7.

Washington took a 24-7 lead with less than two minutes left in the half, as quarterback Kirk Cousins showed his speed and ran nine yards into the end zone. However, about a minute later, Barkley once again connected with Meredith—this time for a 21-yard pass to narrow the lead to 24-14 at halftime.

Barkley was no match for Washington’s defense in the second half, as the third-year quarterback threw interceptions in four straight possessions. In addition, Cousins—who finished 18-of-29 for 270 yards—rushed for his second touchdown of the day at the bottom of the third quarter to extend Washington’s lead to a commanding 31-14.

Despite a last-minute touchdown by receiver Deonte Thompson, Chicago wasn’t able to recover from the devastating turnovers. Barkley finished 24-of-40 for 323 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Meredith had nine receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Next: Washington will finish the regular season at home against the NY Giants on Jan. 1.