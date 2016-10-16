Washington Handles Eagles for Fourth Straight Victory

Running back Matt Jones ran for 135 yards and a touchdown to help lift the Washington NFL team to a 27-20 upset win over NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 16 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.



Washington has now won four straight games, advancing to a 4-2 overall record.



Washington took control of the game early on after two touchdown passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Tight end Vernon Davis and wide receiver Jamison Crowder both caught touchdown passes from Cousins to give Washington a 14-0 lead by the midpoint of the second quarter.

But the Eagles quickly tied the score at 14 after an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown by Wendell Smallwood and an interception returned 64 yards for a touchdown. Washington still ended up leading, 21-14, at halftime after a 1-yard touchdown run by Matt Jones.



Washington scored just six more points on two field goals but that’s all they would need as their defense held the Eagles offense from threatening the lead.



Cousins finished 18 of 34 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jones has 135 rushing yards on 16 carries.



Eagles rookie sensation quarterback Carson Wentz completed just 11 of 22 pass attempts for 179 yards, no scores but also no interceptions.



Next: Washington will next face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 23 in Detroit.