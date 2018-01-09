Washington National Cathedral Celebrates Dr. King

The Washington National Cathedral, in conjunction with the Advancement Project D.C., Howard University and the Episcopal Church, is scheduled to host a celebration honoring Dr. Martin L. King Jr., titled “Awake and in Motion: 50 Years of MLK” on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. The free event will be held at the cathedral, located at 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, and will feature live performances from the Children of the Gospel, the Howard University Choir, the Washington National Cathedral house band, and other artists. Doors are slated to open at 3:30 p.m.