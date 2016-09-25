Washington NFL Edges Giants for 1st Win in Wild Division Matchup

In Game Three of the Washington NFL regular season, rookie safety Su’a Cravens intercepted New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the final minute to abruptly end Manning’s potential game-winning drive. Washington edged New York, 29-27, in its first win of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25.

Heading into Week 3, everyone was talking about the battle between Washington NFL cornerback Josh Norman and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Norman covered Beckham on 53 of 61 plays, and the wide receiver finished with six catches for 107 yards.

The first half of the game was plagued by missed opportunities by Washington. In the first series, cornerback Quinton Dunbar muffed the punt, turning the ball back over to the Giants to set up a quick, 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Shane Vereen.

In the second quarter, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins underthrew a wide open Rashad Ross in the end zone. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson—who finished with five receptions for 96 yards—caught a 44-yard touchdown reception to cut the Giants lead to 21-16.

In a poor gameplay decision, Washington allowed the clock to run out inside the 10-yard line with a timeout left at the end of the first half, coming out with no points instead of a field goal attempt.

The momentum swung back and forth for the entire second half, starting with Cousins’ 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder on third down to give Washington the lead, 23-21. On the next series, Giants quarterback Eli Manning connected with wide receive Victor Cruz for a 37-yard reception to set up a field goal by kicker Josh Brown.

By the fourth quarter, the matchup between Norman and Beckham came to a head, leading to several big plays by Beckham and the ejection of Giants center Weston Richburg for a hit on Norman from behind. Just when it seemed like New York was about to score, Washington’s Dunbar redeemed himself with a one-handed interception in the end zone for a touchback.

On the next series, the Giants blocked Tress Way’s punt, but offsetting penalties nullified the play. New York struggled with penalties all day, and finished with 11 penalties for 128 yards.

After the botched blocked punt, both teams exchanged a pair of field goals and, ultimately, Washington edged out the victory. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins made all five of his field goals in the win, including two for 45 or more yards.

Cousins threw 21-of-35 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while Manning finished with 350 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Washington lost four players to injury in the game, including cornerback Bashaud Breeland and safety DeAngelo Hall.

Up next, Washington’s NFL team returns to FedEx Field to play the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.