Washington NFL Team Keeps Faint Playoff Hopes Alive with Win over Giants

For the second consecutive season, the Washington NFL team was slated to entertain the nation by playing on Thanksgiving. It’s doubtful whether the viewing public was indeed entertained by what, at times, resembled a glorified preseason game. Nonetheless, Washington walked away with a much-needed 20-10 victory on Nov. 23 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Thursday NFL games are already a hard watch for fans seeking quality football, and this game was worse than most with injuries to both teams depleting their rosters. Washington’s offense was without 60 percent of its starting offensive line, as well as starters Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson and Terrelle Pryor. As a result, the quality of play on that side of the ball looked exactly as you might expect: a jagged, sloppy mess.



For what it’s worth, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been asked to do a lot with this depleted unit and he has played up to par for the most part. Because of the injuries, he has had to become even more familiar with the two receivers who most pundits believed were the most consistent and most talented respectively, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.

Going into the 2017 season, people expected big things from them, and judging by their performance against the Giants, they’re a pair to build with. Crowder finished with seven receptions for 141 yards with a touchdown. Doctson also scored a touchdown and used his size to generate a couple of pass interference calls against the Giants secondary. Crowder’s ascension to becoming a main cog in the offense is what this team needs going forward, and his production has increased with every game after overcoming an early-season hamstring injury. With 27 catches for 412 yards over his last four games, the front office needs to realize this guy is a real player and there is no need to bring in new talent to play ahead of him.

Washington running back Samaje Perine continued his recent stellar play, delivering his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game, and picking up 97 of those yards in the second half. The defense also did its part, holding the anemic Giants to just 170 yards of total offense.

Washington is clinging to their playoff hopes, but defeating a division rival on national TV is always a great thing for the fans. Next up, Washington travels to Dallas to face the reeling, equally desperate Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 30.



Will they play with maximum effort again or will they shrivel up under that pressure again? We have seen both sides of the coin with this 2017 team yet the schedule does in fact favor Washington in the last month. Anything can happen…..