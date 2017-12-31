Washington Season Mercifully Ends with Loss to Giants

In the sloppiest game of a season full of slop, the 2017 season for our Washington NFL team is mercifully over.

The 2017 season ended with the same result as the 2016 season – a numbing loss to the New York Giants, this time by the score of 18-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. As has been the case the last month of the season, the game was a complete eyesore. Multiple drops, penalties and just overall poor football that was totally indicative of what transpired for both franchises this season. With a chance to reach .500 and secure three consecutive non-losing seasons, the defense gave up a 75 yard touchdown run by Giants running back Orleans Darkwa. Darkwa broke through the middle of the Washington’s defense and took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown just 17 seconds into the game.

Within the first two minutes Washington also lost starting rookie running back Samaje Perine to injury and Kirk Cousins tossed one of his three interceptions on the afternoon to give the Giants a 12-0 lead that would prove to be enough for victory.

There goes the chance of showing your fan base that there is indeed something to look forward to going into next season.

The Giants were able to run for a season-high 260 yards total and outgain Washington, 381-197, with Eli Manning completing just 10 of 28 passes.

If this was indeed the final contest in his Washington career for quarterback Kirk Cousins, he didn’t leave on the best of notes. Cousins was highly inaccurate at times but also hurt by a couple of drops from his receivers. Cousins would finish the game 20-37 for only 158 yards and three interceptions – a season high. He also reached the 4000 yard plateau for the third consecutive season, a first for the franchise. He concludes the season with 27 touchdowns and a career-high 13 interceptions.

Beyond everything that has gone wrong with the team this season, this upcoming offseason is going to be focused on one thing and one thing only – Kirk’s contract situation. Team brass will have to make the determination for the third offseason in a row if Cousins is indeed the player that can lead this team to prosperity. As a lifelong fan, I’m numb to the situation. At this point, does it really matter if he’s resigned or not? Is this team talented enough – when healthy – to truly compete with the upper echelon teams on a year-to-year basis? Will this team be ready to compete with head coach Jay Gruden as its leader?

With Cousins, Bashaud Breeland, DeAngelo Hall and countless others heading into free agency, this is going to be another tough offseason to stomach for ‘Skins fans.

Who will stay? Who will go?

And most importantly, will they care?