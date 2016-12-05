CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

December 5, 2016

THIS WEEK: Van Hollen to Attend Baltimore Mayor Inauguration and City Council Swearing-In Ceremony

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will attend the inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh as Baltimore’s 50th Mayor on Tuesday of this week, and deliver remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of the Baltimore City Council on Thursday.

Attend Inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh

Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 11 am

Baltimore War Memorial

101 Gay St.

Baltimore, MD

Remarks at Baltimore City Council Swearing-In Ceremony

Thursday, December 8, 2016, 10 am

Baltimore War Memorial

101 Gay St.

Baltimore, MD