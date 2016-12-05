CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN
Maryland’s 8th District
December 5, 2016
THIS WEEK: Van Hollen to Attend Baltimore Mayor Inauguration and City Council Swearing-In Ceremony
Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will attend the inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh as Baltimore’s 50th Mayor on Tuesday of this week, and deliver remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of the Baltimore City Council on Thursday.
Attend Inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 11 am
Baltimore War Memorial
101 Gay St.
Baltimore, MD
Remarks at Baltimore City Council Swearing-In Ceremony
Thursday, December 8, 2016, 10 am
Baltimore War Memorial
101 Gay St.
Baltimore, MD