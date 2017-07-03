The University of Maryland Summer Architecture Studio is scheduled to hold a final exhibition of Lanier Heights research and design proposals on July 7 from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Potter House, 1658 Columbia Rd, NW. Eleven students have spent six weeks researching and designing in preparation to present their designs to the community. The event is scheduled to feature the release of a booklet, What’s UP, Lanier Heights?, and the presentation of student residential designs. Admission is free. To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com.