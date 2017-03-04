White House Correspondent at Odds with Trump to Speak at Morgan State Univ.

April Ryan, a White House correspondent who has generated buzz for her recent run-ins with President Donald Trump, was invited to speak at Morgan State University for the opening night of the institution’s Sesquicentennial Women’s History Month Celebration.

Ryan is a Baltimore native and Morgan State graduate, and currently serves as a White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for the American Urban Radio Networks.

Ryan herself was the subject of publicity following a public interaction with the president during a press conference. When Ryan asked whether the president would meet with the Congressional Black Caucus, he responded by snidely commenting on her professionalism and asking Ryan, “Are they friends of yours…set up a meeting.”

“I was shocked…you can’t react how you want to, because the world is watching.” Ryan said.

“I am not a facilitator, I am not a convener, I am a White House Correspondent, I am a reporter,” Ryan later said during an interview with MSNBC.”

Ryan has described the White House as a “White male-dominated fraternity” and discussed her difficulties as a Black, female White House correspondent in her book, “The Presidency in Black and White.” Ryan has written two books documenting her career in the White House and plans to write a third.

“There should be a written record of this [Trump’s presidency],” she said.

Ryan has served as a White House correspondent covering four presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump. Trump has frequently attempted to discredit the press, declaring the media full of “fake news.”

Ryan said the previous meetings, open lines of communication and free flowing exchange that she and others previously enjoyed are no longer common in White House meetings.

“We [Bill Clinton and the press] were able to talk civilly, we listened and he listened…it was an exchange and a civil discourse,” she said.

Ryan doesn’t know what’s coming next in her career, but plans to continue her work as a White House correspondent.

“To cover one president is one thing, but then to cover two and then three and possibly four,” Ryan recently told The Baltimore Sun. “I’ve made my mark.”