White Supremacist Flyers Posted Around Indiana University

The FBI is investigating the posting of White supremacist flyers on the doors of faculty and scholars of color on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington, Ind.

“These flyers were clearly meant to intimidate, threaten, scare and provoke anger among faculty, staff, students and visitors,” university Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel said in a statement cited by WXIN, the local FOX affiliate.

Robel said the flyers were posted overnight by a self-proclaimed White supremacist group with ties to similar incidents in at least 30 universities throughout the country. According to Lafayette, Ind. CBS affiliate WLFI-TV, the group, known as American Vanguard, was behind similarly racist posters displayed on the campus of Purdue University in November.

Posters on the group’s website include messages such as, “Imagine a Muslim-free America,” “White guilt, free yourself from cultural Marxism” and “We have a right to exist” with a picture of a White man and woman.

Robel called the group’s actions “abhorrent.”

“Our university rejects all forms of racism, bigotry, and discrimination,” she said in the campus-wide letter. “These are in direct conflict with our core values and simply will not be tolerated. Our campus unequivocally rejects the cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents.”

The posters have been taken down, and university police and the FBI are investigating.