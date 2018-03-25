White Woman Sues the Atlanta Hawks for Alleged Racial Discrimination

The Atlanta Hawks is being sued by a White woman for allegedly discriminating against White people, according to reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that former Hawks employee Margo Kline filed a lawsuit, claiming Hawks external affairs director David Lee (who is African American) created a culture at the workplace where Whites, especially White women, are discriminated against. Kline apparently worked in the Hawks’ corporate social responsibility department for five years, where she allegedly witnessed various slights against Caucasian employees. According to the Journal-Constitution, Kline claims Lee would make jokes about “White culture” and would often hire Black candidates over White, even if they were less qualified.

Kline’s lawsuit also claims she was ignored by Hawks management when she would complain and that several White employees were told to keep quiet about the alleged discrimination or risk being fired. Kline has requested punitive damages in her case, according to the reports.

The Hawks have denied the claims, telling the AJC it will mount a vigorous defense.

“We take all claims of discrimination seriously and have performed a thorough review of these baseless claims,” a statement read. “The case was quickly dismissed at the EEOC level. We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them.”