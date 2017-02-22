Who Is Steve Bannon?

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York didn’t mince words when describing White House adviser Steven Bannon.

“He’s a stone cold racist and a White supremacist sympathizer,” Jeffries told MSNBC last week.

Jeffries was responding to questions about a proposed meeting with President Donald Trump and The Congressional Black Caucus, a meeting that Trump inappropriately asked White House correspondent April Ryan to broker.

“It’d be hard for me to participate in any meeting with Steve Bannon that normalizes his presence in the White House,” Jeffries said.

Bannon, the former head of conservative website Breitbart News, has been criticized by African Americans, Hispanics and Democrats who have accused Bannon of providing White supremacists with a platform for their racist rants. Bannon is a self-described “economic nationalist” and says he is not racist.

But he is angry.

“I think anger is a good thing,” he told a gathering of conservatives in Washington in 2013, according to a profile in {The Atlantic}. “This country is in a crisis. And if you’re fighting to save this country, if you’re fighting to take this country back, it’s not going to be sunshine and patriots. It’s going to be people who want to fight.”

“I’m a Leninist,” according to a reporter for The Daily Beast who met him at a party in 2014. “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal, too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

Bannon was Executive Chairman of Breitbart News from March 2012 until August 2016 when he took a leave of absence to join the Trump campaign and ultimately the administration as a senior adviser.

He has many critics.

“President-elect Trump’s choice of Steve Bannon as his top aide signals that white supremacists will be represented at the highest levels in Trump’s White House,” Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), said in a statement.

“It is easy to see why the KKK views Trump as their champion when Trump appoints one of the foremost peddlers of White Supremacist themes and rhetoric as his top aide. Bannon was ‘the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a White ethno-nationalist propaganda mill,’ according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

Bannon’s racism is subtle. He is not overt with racist language in public but his messaging, through the Breitbart News website is still hostile and offensive.

And last year, Jake Tapper, an anchor for CNN, exposed Bannon’s racist side. Tapper tweeted: “Bannon’s ex-wife swore in court in 2007 that he “didn’t want the girls going to school with Jews…He said he doesn’t like Jews…”

Here are a few examples of harsh headlines from the Breitbart News website.

Political Correctness Protects Muslim Rape Culture

Suck it up Buttercups: Dangerous Faggot Tour returns to Colleges in September

Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy

Bill Kristol: Republican Spoiler, Renegade Jew

According to BuzzFeed, Bannon said in 2011 that the progressive movement was all about victimhood:

“The progressive narrative and that is all about victimhood. They’re either a victim of race. They’re victim of their sexual preference. They’re a victim of gender. All about victimhood and the United States is the great oppressor, not the great liberator.”

Appearing on Karen Hunter’s SiriusXM show in July, here’s Bannon in his own words:

“I do not believe we have a major race problem in this country. I just don’t,” Bannnon said.

“Do I automatically say it’s because the police officer is a racist and there’s some systemic race problem? No. I don’t think it’s a systemic race problem in this country.” he said. “My own life experience. I’ve just seen in communities like Richmond, Virginia and in the United States military when I was a naval officer. I don’t see systemic racism in the military. I don’t see systemic racism in these communities.”

“Look, are there some people that are white nationalists that are attracted to some of the philosophies of the alt-right? Maybe. Are there some people that are anti-Semitic that are attracted? Maybe. Right?” Bannon added. “Maybe some people are attracted to the alt-right that are homophobes, right? But that’s just like, there are certain elements of the progressive left and the hard left that attract certain elements”.

And here’s a post Bannon wrote in July about how he believes Black Lives Matter is a liberal sham.

“What if the people getting shot by the cops did things to deserve it? There are, after all, in this world, some people who are naturally aggressive and violent.”

“Cities like Richmond and Baltimore and Philadelphia have black mayors, have black city councils, have black police commissioners. How can it be systemically racist if these men and women today are actually in control of the city?”

Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D-NC) said Bannon’s appointment is dangerous.

“Bannon’s appointment is a cold slap in the face to those of us who are working to mend race relations in America, and it further divides our country along the lines of hate and bigotry,” Butterfield said in a statement.