Wichita State Pulls Off Upset of the Day over Dayton

Freshman guard Landry Shamet scored a team-high 13 points and junior forward Zachary Brown scored 12 points to lead the No. 10 seed Wichita State Shockers to a 64-58 upset over No. 7 seed Dayton in an opening round South Region match-up on March 17 in Indianapolis.

The win was Wichita State’s 16th straight victory over the last two months. The Shockers advanced to the second round to face No. 2 Kentucky on March 19.

Wichita State (31-4) used stout defense to knock Dayton (24-8) off its game offensively; the Flyers were limited to a season-low 31 percent shooting from the field. The Shockers didn’t have their best game offensively either, but made big shots late in the second half that won the game.

Neither team led by more than four points until Zach Brown made a three-pointer that put the Shockers ahead by six with five minutes left in the game. The clutch shot took the air out of Dayton, who did not mount a serious threat the rest of the way.

Shamet and Brown led a balanced offensive attack by Wichita State, as five players scored at least eight points, including junior forward Rashard Kelly, who nearly posted a double-double of eight points with 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Scoochie Smith led Dayton with a game-high 25 points. Despite the early exit, Dayton made school history this year by appearing in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

In other NCAA Tournament action:

South Region

No. 1 North Carolina defeated No. 16 Texas Southern, 103-64

No. 6 Cincinnati defeated No. 11 Kansas State, 75-61

No. 2 Kentucky defeated No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 79-70

No. 8 Arkansas defeated No. 9 Seton Hall, 77-71

East Region

No. 2 Duke defeated No. 15 Troy, 87-65

No. 3 Baylor defeated No. 14 New Mexico State, 91-73

No. 11 USC defeated No. 6 SMU, 66-65

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 16 UC Davis, 100-62

No. 2 Louisville defeated No. 15 Jacksonville State

No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 14 Iona, 93-77

No. 7 Michigan defeated No. 10 Oklahoma State, 92-91