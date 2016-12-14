Wilson High Alum Found Shot Inside Car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in an affluent Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C. on Dec. 11. Second District officers responded to the 6900 block of 32nd Street NW shortly after 9:30 p.m, where an adult male, later identified as Grant Dosunmu, was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dosunmu, a Woodrow Wilson High School alumnus, was reportedly found slumped between the driver’s and passenger seats of his 2000 Jaguar, just blocks from his home. It is believed the person responsible for pulling the trigger was inside the vehicle with Dosunmu.

The victim’s mother, Phyllis Copeland Dosunmu, told WUSA Channel 9 her son had phoned her a short time earlier to say the was with friends watching the Redskins game and was on his way home.

“All I know is it’s out of character for my son to be mean or have enemies,” said Dosunmu. “Grant was a wonderful person. He was very popular. We never had any trouble. [He was] a good guy. In order for someone to do that type of act, they could not be a normal person.”

While authorities have not announced a motive, The Washington Post reported Razak Dosunmu, the victim’s father, had been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison just three weeks ago on two counts of offering illegal gratuities. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia said he offered a Defense Department procurement officer a new house, $2 million and other benefits in exchange for a jet fuel contract worth up to $80 million.

Dosunmu’s car shop on Flower Road, United Globe Auto Body, also serves as United Globe, under which Dosunmu acquires energy products, including large amounts of aviation and marine diesel fuel for the U.S. military.

Still others, including Dosunmu’s mother believes her son most likely fell prey to a carjacker. In fact, the same night, just two hours earlier and less than 2 miles away, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to D.C. police, there have been 2, 359 motor vehicle thefts in the city in 2016 and 128 homicides as of Dec. 14. The area Dosunmu was found has had two auto thefts as of Dec. 14.

The woman said a man with a gun confronted her as she headed to the 5600 block of Western Avenue after going to a grocery store.

“He didn’t put it in my face. It was about mid-section. It was like, ‘I’ve got this,’” she said.

The man took off with her car and left her unhurt.

Police said they cannot yet determine whether the same person or people who killed Dosunmu carjacked the woman.

As part of the preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspect was inside the vehicle with the victim.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.