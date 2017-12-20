Winter Mitzvah Day

On Dec. 25, sign up to work a two-hour shift or to deliver hot meals. All ages are welcome!

Make it Happen: Make someone’s day! The Temple Rodef Shalom,

2100 Westmoreland Street, is scheduled to make and donate care kits for homeless living on the streets in the cold. Volunteers will sort and deliver clothing as well. Donations are needed.

We will contact you with more details as the date gets closer. In the meantime, if you have questions, please contact Nikki Koch, nrk1002@gmail.com, 703.969.3664. Register for the event on eventbrite.com.