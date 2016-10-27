Wisconsin Mayor Who Disparaged Obama to Quit Term Early

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mayor who drew calls for his resignation late last year after calling President Barack Obama a Muslim who has “destroyed the fabric of democracy” says he plans to step down next year, two years before his term ends.

Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen said Thursday that the stress of the job has taken a toll on his health and that he no longer has a passion to work in local government.

Hagen was re-elected in April 2015. He says he will retire at the end of April 2017.

City Clerk Terri Kalan tells WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2e1ZUGq) the decision on how to fill the position will be up to the City Council, which could appoint a new mayor or call a special election.

Hagen later apologized for his remarks about the president.

Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com