Wisconsin Univ. Fan: Requested to Remove Obama Mask with a Noose around his Neck

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin says it asked a fan wearing what appeared to be a President Barack Obama mask and a noose around his neck to remove the offensive parts of the costume during the school’s football game on Saturday night against Nebraska.

A picture circulating on social media showed the fan in a black-and-white jumpsuit, wearing the mask, the noose and a sign on his chest. Another person appeared to be holding up the rope of the noose.

The fan complied when guest services staff asked to remove the offensive parts of the costume, according to a school statement .

University policy does not allow fans to wear masks while entering the stadium, but they are allowed to wear them once inside.

The school said the costume, “while repugnant and counter to the values of the university and athletic department, was an exercise of the individual’s right to free speech.”

Wisconsin says it also exercised its right to ask the fan to remove the offensive parts of the costume.