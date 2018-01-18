Wise Basketball on the Rise

Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., is known for having a stellar athletics program. The football team has garnered most of the school’s attention after recently winning its third consecutive 4A football title. The boys’ basketball program, however, is starting to reach new heights.

Led by head coach Rob Garner, the Pumas (10-2) were riding on an nine-game win streak before falling to Boys and Girls High School located in Brooklyn, NY on Jan. 13 by the score of 82-75 in a game requiring two overtime periods to finish.

Wise’s only losses this season came at the hands of Upper Marlboro, Md.-based Riverdale Baptist School by the score of 59-52 on Dec. 12 and to Boys and Girls. Wise has won every divisional match this season including a 29-point performance (88-59) against Springdale, Md.-based Charles H. Flowers High School on Jan. 1.

Senior guard Sherwyn Devonish led the way in that contest by scoring 29 points; he accounted for two assists and two rebounds as well. Junior guard Fred Crowell and sophomore guard Keyshawn Johnson both scored in double-figures combining for 27 points in total. Devonish has been the driving force behind Wise’s success as of late due to his explosiveness, court vision, and silky-smooth jump shot.

The six-foot, 180-pound guard, is currently averaging over 20 points per game as the team’s primary scoring threat. Even though Devonish gives defenses nightmares, other teams still have to account for Crowell and Johnson.

“That’s my little brother,” Devonish said of his relationship with Crowell. “I try to take him under my wing and guide him and put him in situations to be successful, and that’s pretty much what I have been doing all year.”

Crowell is averaging over 10 points per game and has been a consistent shooter all season long. He found his teammates with his excellent passing ability as a facilitator and showed off that skillset against High Point High School, located in Beltsville, Md. when he dished out six dimes in a 66-54 win on Dec. 22.

“We’re really blessed to have Sherwyn (Devonish) and Fred (Crowell),” Garner said. “You know, trying to get a group of guys to play together, and mesh is not easy sometimes. Obviously, they have been spending some time together, and for them to be on the same page on the court and have that speed in the backcourt, they can be dangerous.”

Johnson had a season-high of 11 points against Flowers, and he is a valuable asset to this team. Devonish has the ball in his hands most of the time (and for a good reason), but these three players are keeping the Pumas state championship hopes alive. Devonish led all scorers with 27 points against Boys and Girls.

Last season Wise (21-1) lost to Gaithersburg, Md.-based Quince Orchard High School in the State Semifinals 55-52. However, the Pumas believe that they have enough firepower to get to the 4A championship game this time around.