Wise Dominates Howard 42-7

Dr. Henry A Wise Jr. High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., completely dismantled Ellicott City, Md.-based Howard High School 42-7 on Nov. 24. Wise defeated the Lions for the second consecutive year with ease. Wise is currently ranked as the No. 1 high school football team in Maryland.

With the victory, Wise is scheduled to play Gaithersburg, Md.-based Quince Orchard High School, ranked No. 3, in the 4A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 1.

Howard struck first when their senior quarterback Robby Porter hooked up with Robert Agbai on a 37-yard touchdown pass. However, it was smooth sailing for Wise the rest of the way as the Pumas scored 35 unanswered points against the Lions.

Wise quarterback Quinton Williams responded quickly to throw a touchdown pass of his own after he connected with Florida State University commit Anthony Lytton (four receptions for 66 yards) from 24 yards out to tie up the game 7-7. Williams finished the contest completing 8-of-10 passes for 115 yards.

Pumas senior running back John Oliver stole the show. After the Lytton score, Oliver reeled off four consecutive touchdown runs including a scamper of 57-yards to retake the lead. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound back had 14 carries for 128 yards, and he also hauled in a reception for 26 yards.

Wise hasn’t lost a game since 2014, and the Pumas will do battle against the Cougars for the second consecutive year in the championship game. Quince Orchard relied on its potent rushing attack to put down Waldorf, Md.-based North Point High School on Nov. 24.

Marquez Cooper and Doc Bonner combined for 226 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles as the Cougars cruised to a 40-21 victory. Wise defeated Quince Orchard in the 4A title game last season 42-7.

In the 2A state championship game, No. 3 Brandywine, Md.-based Gwynn Park High School, took down No. 2 Harford Technical High School, located in Bel Air, Md., 16-9 on Nov. 25. The Yellow Jackets nailed three field goals in a back and forth contest with the scored tied up 9-9 in the third quarter.

Gwynn Park quarterback Kamari Brown put the final nail in the coffin when he hit Keivon Brooks from 11 yards out late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Gwynn Park will advance to play against No. 1 Damascus High School (Damascus, Md.) on Dec. 2.

Damascus recently handed a 42-7 loss to Glenelg High School (Glenelg, Md.) on Nov. 24 behind the efforts of John Allan Ferguson who went 10-of-14 for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Oxon Hill High School (Oxon Hill, Md.) fell to Frederick, Md.-based Linganore High School 51-14 on Nov. 24. The Clippers allowed Linganore to pile up 490 total yards.

Lancer cornerback Nick Albano accounted for seven tackles and pulled down two interceptions. Lancer running back Davon Butler racked up 101 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Oxon Hill finished its season 8-5 with a few signature wins against Upper Marlboro, Md.-based Riverdale Baptist School; Chopticon High School, located in Frederick, Md.; and Owings, Md.-based Northern High School.