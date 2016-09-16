Wise Slams Parkdale, Roosevelt Trounces Laurel

Two teams claimed blowout wins over their rivals in Prince George’s County, Md. high school football action last week: The Parkdale Panthers (Riverdale, Md.) were routed by the visiting Wise Pumas (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 50-0, during a league outing on Sept. 10. Senior Quarterback Jabari Lewis led the Pumas to the shutout over the Panthers. The loss dropped Parkdale to 0-2 this season, while Wise improved to 2-0. The Pumas will host the Potomac Wolverines (Oxon Hill, Md.) in an out-of-county bout on Sept. 16. The Wolverines go into the game with a record of 0-1. Meanwhile, Parkdale will travel to face the DuVal Tigers (Lanham, Md.) in a Prince George’s County 4A outing on Sept. 17. The Tigers enter the game 1-1 after a win over Northwestern (Hyattsville, Md.).

Karl Mofor led the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders (Greenbelt, Md.) in a 47-7 trouncing of the host Laurel Spartans (Laurel, Md.) on Sept. 10. The Raiders now boast a 1-1 record and will host the Northwestern Wildcats for another PG County 4A contest on Sept. 17. The Wildcats (1-1) enter the game off a 12-6 loss to DuVal. The same day, Laurel will face the High Point Eagles (Beltsville, Md.) in an in-county 4A contest.



(Player of the Week Karl Mofor, with the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders, runs in a 60-yard touchdown.)

Offensive Player of the Week: Karl Mofor. Mofor boasted a strong showing against Laurel, rushing for 120 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, an average of 13 yards per carry.

Defensive Player of the Week: Willie Mabry. The senior defensive end from Wise High School is currently averaging 11 tackles per game and leading the region in sacks, and is a powerful constant in the Wise defensive lineup.

Games of the Week: Bladensburg Mustangs (Bladensburg, Md.) at Flowers Jaguars (Springdale, Md.). The Jaguars appear to be the top 4A team in Prince George’s County. Flowers boasts a 2-0 record, but Bladensburg is definitely eager to change that and get their first win of the season with an upset.

Northwestern Wildcats (Hyattsville, Md.) at Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders (Greenbelt, Md.). Both teams own a 1-1 record, and each has one of the top two running backs in the region currently: Karl Mofor at Roosevelt and Shaka Victor at Northwestern. It will be interesting to see how the two offensive powerhouses clash. Northwestern hopes to stay strong and beat Roosevelt on the latter’s home turf. However, the Raiders have not played at home yet and will be hard to beat with their home-field advantage.

Potomac Wolverines (Oxon Hill, Md.) vs. Wise Pumas (Upper Marlboro, Md.). Potomac will be Wise’s second out-of-region opponent as they hope to continue their winning streak. The matchup is Potomac’s first out-of-region game, but they face a tough test as they search for their first win of the season.