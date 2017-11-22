Wise Upends Eleanor Roosevelt 34-16

Dr. Henry A Wise, Jr. High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., dominated Greenbelt, Md.-based Eleanor Roosevelt High School 34-16 on Nov. 17.

University of Maryland commit Raymond Boone said the Pumas were “average” and that his team was going to come away with a victory in the 4A regional championship game. However, the Pumas defense thrived with motivation off of that proclamation and held him to one catch for 16 yards.

The Pumas defensive unit accounted for seven sacks, an interception, forced a fumble and senior defensive back Dante Washington scooped up one of Wise’s two fumble recoveries for a 5-yard touchdown in the first half.

Two senior running backs, John Oliver, and David Medley, combined for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pumas are preparing for their next game against Howard High School, located in Ellicott City, Md., on Nov. 24.

After suffering a loss in the first game of the season against Chopticon High School, Oxon Hill High School (Oxon Hill, Md.) avenged its early season defeat by dropping the Morganza, Md.-based school 28-26 on Nov. 10 in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) playoffs.

That victory set up the Clippers to face Northern High School located in Owings, Md. on Nov. 17 as the competition increased moving forward. However, Oxon Hill continued its winning ways as the Clippers walked away with a 37-28 victory on Nov. 14.

Oxon Hill senior running back Montana Dawkins led the way rushing for 127 yards on 14 carries while averaging over nine yards per carry. Senior wide receivers Daniel George and Christian Banks combined for eight receptions, 129 yards, and a touchdown.

The Clippers were nearly unstoppable as a team on the ground after accounting for 232 yards and four touchdowns as they came away with a convincing victory. Oxon Hill is scheduled to take on Frederick, Md.-based Linganore High School (11-2) on Nov. 24.

Gwynn Park High School located in Brandywine, Md. shutout Parkton, Md.-based Hereford High School 43-0 on Nov. 17. Gwynn Park scored early and often as they accounted for 420 total yards offensively.

Gwynn Park senior wide receiver Dante Baxter had a monstrous performance against the Bulls. Baxter accounted for 120 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns including an 80-yarder for six points.

Gwynn Park will advance to the next round and do battle against Bel Air, Md.-based Harford Technical High School on Nov. 24.

Frederick Douglass High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., recently fell to Indian Head, Md.-based Lackey High School 36-28 on Nov. 17.

The Eagles enjoyed a shutout victory against Fairmont Heights High School (Capitol Heights, Md.) on Nov. 11, but they are the first Prince George’s County high school football team to drop out of the state championship competition so far with Wise, Oxon Hill and Gwynn Park still in the hunt in their respective divisions.