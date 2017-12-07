Wise Wins 3rd consecutive 4A State Football Title

Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., entered the 4A state high school football final match on Dec. 1 against Gaithersburg, Md.-based Quince Orchard High School hoping to string together its third consecutive championship.

Led by senior running back John Oliver, Wise completed its mission by knocking off the Cougars for the second straight season in the 4A final 38-20. The win cemented the Prince George’s County High School’s football dynasty.

Oliver rushed for 139 yards in the first half alone and finished his night with 224 yards and three touchdowns.

“I just used my vision and my speed to get the job done,” Oliver told the AFRO. “I just have to give a shout out to my offensive line because without them I wouldn’t have had as many yards.”

Wise junior quarterback Quinton Williams had a rough outing against the Cougars after going 13-of-20 for 179 yards, and he threw two interceptions as well.

Florida State University commit Anthony Lytton had an all-around game. He led the Pumas in the receptions category (5) for 50 yards and in back to back plays intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter and then rushed for a 39-yard touchdown on the very next play.

Wise has now won four championships in total and has secured three consecutive 4A state titles with head coach DaLawn Parrish.

“It’s been a great day and a great year,” Parrish told the AFRO. “Everybody stayed together as a team. Everything that we asked them to do they accepted it. I want to congratulate our team for completing the mission.”

Gwynn Park High School, located in Brandywine, Md., couldn’t stop Damascus High School (Damascus, Md.) from winning its third-straight 2A state high school football title on Dec. 2 as they fell to the Hornets 31-7. Gwynn Park’s only touchdown came from an 80-yard run made by senior tailback Ryan Clemons.

“We came out, and we played our ballgame, but it just wasn’t a game where we could make mistakes,” Clemons told the AFRO. “There is no tomorrow; this is the state championship game. We came out playing G[wynn] P[ark] ball, and we should’ve come out the better team tonight.”

Damascus held Clemons to only five yards rushing and the Hornets reeled off 24 unanswered points to seal the victory. Gwynn Park junior quarterback Kamari Brown only accounted for 142 yards passing and he also threw four interceptions.

Despite a less than stellar performance from Brown, senior wide receiver Keivon Brooks picked up the slack with seven receptions for 76 yards.

“They are an excellent team, and we knew that we couldn’t make any mistakes against them,” Gwynn Park Head Coach Danny Hayes told the AFRO. “We pretty much stopped ourselves.”

Gwynn Park lost just one regular-season game this year and outscored its opponents 67-11 en route to the championship game. The last time that Gwynn Park reached the state competition was in 2005 when Hayes defeated Westminster High School (Westminster, Md.) 20-14 as a member of the 3A division.