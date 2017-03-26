Wizards Shake off Early Stumble, Close Week with Win against Cavs

The Washington Wizards were still shaking their tired legs off early in the week before they found their resolve and closed the week out in impressive fashion. Thanks to an impressive January and February, Washington developed dreams recently of securing a top three seed in the Eastern Conference as the postseason nears. Guards John Wall and Bradley Beal have been leading the charge while important players like Markieff Morris, Bojan Bogdanovich, Otto Porter Jr. and Marcin Gortat supply much needed reinforcement. Washington currently sits third inside the Eastern Conference with nine games remaining on the season. But with something still to fight for, the AFRO recaps the week that was for the Washington Wizards.

March 20: Boston Gains Revenge in 110-102 Defeat over Washington

Washington opened the week on March 20 with a road visit to the surging Boston Celtics, and the home team issued a dose of revenge to a Wizards team that embarrassed them the last time the two teams played in late January. The result was the complete opposite as Boston led by as many as 20 points on their way to a 110-102 win. Boston opened the game up between the second and third quarters while Washington played catchup in the final quarter. Six players scored in double figures for the Wizards but they were blitzed on the boards as Boston held the rebounding edge 54-39 while forcing Washington into 18 turnovers.

March 22: Wizards Prevails 104-100 in Weak Victory over Hawks

Washington returned to action on March 22 when they hosted the Atlanta Hawks and stumbled their way to a 104-100 win. Washington played sloppy at times, looked uninterested at others and wasn’t crisp for most of the night. Led by Beal’s 28 points and nine rebounds, Washington jetted to a 12-point second half lead before fighting off a late charge from the visiting Hawks. Wall ended the first half scoreless but salvaged his night by finishing with 22 points and 10 assists. It wasn’t the prettiest win for Washington but they made enough plays to snap a two-game losing streak for a team that had lost four out of their last five games.

March 24: Washington’s Bench Leads Way in 129-108 Win over Brooklyn

A March 24 home affair with the lowly Brooklyn Nets was a night for Washington’s bench to flex its muscles as the reserves led the way in a 129-108 runaway win. Five players scored in double figures for Washington but three of those players were reserves. Washington’s bench outscored Brooklyn’s 70-57 as they helped the home team build a 29-point lead at one point. Wall paced the night with 22 points and nine assists. Bogdanovich, a former Net, added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Jennings had his best game as a Wizard with 18 points and nine assists. Washington led 63-42 at halftime and cruised to an easy win with Cleveland waiting on the other side of a back-to-back schedule.

March 25: Wizards Dominate Cavaliers in a 127-115 win

The Wizards emerged on the second half of their back-to-back with a road visit to Cleveland and played arguably their best road game of the year as they downed the Cavaliers 127-115. Washington built an early 17-point lead and held off every Cleveland charge as they secured an important win. Wall was explosive, scoring 37 points and adding 11 assists while Beal added 27 points and six assists. Perhaps the unsung hero was reserve sophomore Kelly Oubre who chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds—Washington needed every ounce of Oubre’s output. Seven players scored in double figures for the Wizards and, more importantly, reduced the cushion between Washington and the conference-leading Cavaliers as the two teams head for a close finish in the season.

Washington will return to action on March 28 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers before taking on the Los Angeles Clippers the following night in another back-to-back stretch.