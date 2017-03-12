Wizards Start Strong on West Coast Swing

A five-game road trip out west was traditionally a daunting task for the Washington Wizards–but not this year. After starting the season 2-8, Washington has rebounded in a big way. The Wizards flirted with the second seed in the East this past week after beginning the season at the bottom of their own division. The team got healthier, became more cohesive and pieced together a formidable bench unit through a few midseason deals. It’s all added up to equal a top three team in the East with the potential for more. Bradley Beal, John Wall and Washington started its road trip this week, and the AFRO recaps the week that was.

March 7: Wizards Gain 131-127 Win over Suns in Tumultuous Matchup

Washington kicked off its West Coast road trip with a doozy on March 7, battling the young and pesky Phoenix Suns to a 131-127 win in a game that went in almost every direction before the final buzzer sounded. Washington led by as many as 22 points in the first half before trailing by as much as 11 in the third quarter. Five players scored in double figures for

the Wizards who were led by the hot shooting of reserve forward Bojan Bogdanovich, who scored 29 points on 16-of-16 shooting from the free throw line. Wall added 25 points and 14 assists and Beal chipped in 27 points. It was a total team effort against the lowly Suns (21-43) who went on a 47-14 run between the second and third quarters to take a 81-70 lead before Washington responded. The back-and-forth scoring lasted all the way until the game was tied at 110-110 with just over five minutes remaining. Washington then went on an 12-2 run to stretch the lead out of reach and put the game away.

March 8: Wizards Sweeps Nuggets 123-113

The Wizards didn’t have to endure an encore of the prior night as they got out to a big lead once again on the road and never trailed afterwards, earning a 123-113 win against the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Washington led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter and held off a brief Denver comeback before cruising to the finish.

Six players scored in double-figures and Wall led the way, scoring 30 points and handing out 10 assists. Beal scored 23 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 22. The Wizards took advantage of a depleted Denver front court that was missing three starters. Washington wasn’t apologetic, sweeping the Nuggets on the season.

March 10: Washington Seizes 130-122 Road Win against Sacramento

Washington’s March 10 game against the Sacramento Kings was supposed to go smoothly, but a rowdy crowd and revved up Kings team made it tough. Still, the Wizards prevailed in overtime, winning 130-122. Washington’s backcourt dominated the game as Beal and Wall combined for 63 points. Beal led all scorers with 38 points and knocked down five three-

pointers while hauling in 10 rebounds. Wall recorded another double-double, scoring 25 points and handing out 12 assists. The Wizards battled back from a 15-point deficit in the final period to force the game into an extra session. Behind Beal’s 21 points over the final two quarters, Washington outscored Sacramento 48-25 during the stretch to seize another road win.

March 11: Washington Pulls Off Tough Win over Portland, 125-124

The second night of another back-to-back was perhaps Washington’s toughest game of the year– and arguably their most exciting win. The Wizards stole a 125-124 overtime victory right from the hands of the Portland Trailblazers in a controversial thriller. Washington again battled back from a road deficit, this time down 21 points at halftime. The Wizards stormed back and had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Wall’s 18-footer from the top of

the key bounced off the back of the rim with the game tied 112-112 to end regulation. A seesaw overtime ended in the hands of Markieff Morris who drilled a corner jumper to give Washington the go-ahead score. An official review of Morris’ shot was upheld despite Portland’s sideline erupting over the fact that Morris stepped out of bounds. By league rule, Morris stepping out of bounds was not reviewable since it wasn’t called on the court. The Wizards got the win and quickly got out of the arena as fans blasted Portland’s Moda Center with boos.

Next: Washington plays the last game of its five-game swing on March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.