Wizards a Study in Contradiction; Drops to Sixth in Eastern Conference

The Washington Wizards have the best record in the NBA against teams over .500. The Washington Wizards lead the NBA in losses to teams under .500. Both statements are true and both are highly contradictory, perfectly summarizing the Wizards’ season so far. At 20-16, Washington isn’t jumping off the page with an impressive record, but their Association-leading 11-6 mark against winning teams is impressive enough to earn notice.

Sandwiched between impressive wins against Boston (111-103 on Christmas Day) and Houston (121-103 on Dec. 29) was a sobering 114-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 27. Atlanta currently has the worst record in the league at 9-26. It’s the losses, not the wins, that have the Wizards frustrated, as all-star guard John Wall told the media earlier last week that the Wizards are “playing for stats” against weaker clubs. But playing down to lesser competition has been a staple of Wizards basketball for years now and apparently has no let-up in sight. As great as the Wizards looked on the road in Boston and at home against Houston, the club was practically unwatchable in the final period against Atlanta.

Lack of effort is typically at the center of maddening losses and that’s a coaching issue. Wizards coach Scott Brooks doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing his job, but if the Wizards continue at their pace, they’ll head into the playoffs as a lower seed with a so-so record before they get bounced in the second round, culminating another predictable, classic Wizards campaign. Brooks could well feel the heat, then, but the team is far away from that point.

Whether it’s a trade or some other shake-up, Washington is going to have to figure out something to alter the effort against weaker clubs. Defense has been the forgotten element in a lot of the Wizards losses but that aspect starts with Wall up front. It’s becoming sadly evident that the Wizards won’t be competing for anything, again, this season. The maturity just isn’t there and the talent isn’t enough to overcome long stretches of bad play. Washington has needed a trade for a while but, unless something happens before the February deadline, it’ll be another summer at home for the Wizards.