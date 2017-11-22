Woman, Adult Son Die After House Fire in Temple Hills

Investigators in a Maryland suburb of Washington say a woman and her adult son have died after a house fire.

Mark Brady is a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department. He says in an email that the fire was reported in the afternoon of Nov. 15 in a one-story house in Temple Hills, Md.

Neighbors tried to help the two residents escape but were forced back. Brady says firefighters searched for the residents while battling the blaze.

Authorities say a woman in her 80s and her son, who was in his 60s, were found and taken to a hospital, but died. Two firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries.

The victims’ bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore. The fire appears to have started in the basement.