Woman Pulled from Potomac after Jumping from Wilson Bridge

by: The Associated Press
/ (Photo By Andrew Bossi, Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons) /
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — A woman was pulled from the Potomac River by boaters after witnesses say she jumped from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Woodrow Wilson Bridge. (Photo By Andrew Bossi, Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons)

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the fire and rescue department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said on his Twitter account that the rescue occurred Saturday morning.

Brady said the woman was pulled from the water by a civilian boater while multiple rescue agencies from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia also responded.

The Wilson Bridge carries the Capital Beltway across the Potomac, connecting Maryland and Virginia.

