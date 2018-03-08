The Women of Hip-Hop Get Congressional Recognition

Female Hip Hop artists aren’t getting the recognition their male counterparts normally get and one member of the Congressional Black Caucus is working in his own way to change that. “In every field of human endeavor, women excel when given a fair shot,” U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said. “It’s true in politics, business, science, academia, and Hip Hop. In honor of Women’s History Month, I will drop my ‘Top 10 List’ of the best female rap lyrical collaboration of all time.

Jeffries announced on Feb. 28 his project to highlight female Hip Hop artists. The representative said that the Hip Hop artists and women in the industry in general deserve to be celebrated for their contributions.

At AFRO press time, Jeffries honored EVE and her song “My Chick Bad” on March 1; Monie Love – “My Buddy” on March 2; Missy Elliott – “Hot Boyz” on March 3; Remy Ma – “Ante Up” on March 4; and Lauryn Hill – “Ready or Not” on March 5. The honorees are listed on Jeffries’ Twitter and Facebook pages with a small write-up about why he choose them.

“The women on this list are legends in their own right,” Jeffries said. “They defied artistic convention and lyrically elbowed their way to the top of rap’s male-dominated mountain top. In fighting for intellectual property protection, branding rights, and licensing deals many of these MCs helped pave the way for others to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs.”

Jeffries is no stranger to the Hip Hop industry. He represents a large part of Brooklyn and a part of Queens, two boroughs in New York City that many music experts and historians say gave the birth to Hip Hop.

Hip Hops’ biggest stars such as Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are New York natives.

Jeffries was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and prior to that served as a member of the New York General Assembly from 2007-2012. A native of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, he holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Binghamton University, a juris doctorate from the New York University School of Law, and a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University.

Last year, Jeffries raised eyebrows when he rapped The Notorious B.I.G.’s song “Juicy” on the House floor. This was a break with tradition because it is not customary for a representative to sing a song on the floor.

Joseph Goings is a District of Columbia native who is considered an expert on Hip Hop. Goings has followed the trends of the industry for 25 years and is the co-host of a popular local Internet radio show “Breakout Kings” that airs on Mondays.it is fantastic what he is doing for Hip Hop culture,” Goings told the AFRO. “Women are not as celebrated as men and yet they have made huge contributions as artists and mothers of the culture.”