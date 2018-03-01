Wood Joins Smith & Nephew

James E. Wood, formerly the chief of orthopedic surgery at MedStar Harbor, has been appointed senior medical director for global strategy at Smith & Nephew.

Wood, a native of Baltimore and an AFRO board member, is a graduate of Morgan State University and a University of California-trained orthopedic surgeon.

Smith & Nephew is a multinational medical technology based in Elkridge, Maryland. “I am pleased to assume this role at Smith & Nephew, and look forward to using my decades of clinical experience to continue improving patient-physician collaboration on a global scale,” Wood said in a statement.