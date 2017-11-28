The World AIDS Day Mapathon is scheduled to be held on Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Restaurant, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW. The purpose of the event is to increase an impact against HIV/AIDS and awareness by mapping areas of high-levels of individuals with HIV in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire in support of World AIDS Day. The event is free and open to the public. A laptop is recommended. To RCVP, email mapgive@state.gov.
World AIDS Day Mapathon
Lincoln Restaurant, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Graphic/eventbrite.com) /
Press f for fullscreen.