The World AIDS Day Mapathon is scheduled to be held on Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Restaurant, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW. The purpose of the event is to increase an impact against HIV/AIDS and awareness by mapping areas of high-levels of individuals with HIV in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire in support of World AIDS Day. The event is free and open to the public. A laptop is recommended. To RCVP, email mapgive@state.gov.