Young Baltimore Chess Champion Stays Focused Despite Adulation

One month after 12-year-old Cahree Myrick became Baltimore’s first national chess champion, he remains a child simply taking life one chess move at a time.

In mid-May, Myrick went undefeated in his division at the U.S. Chess Federation Super National Tournament in Nashville. Since then, the pre-teen has become the pride of Baltimore, bombarded with interviews and gifts from far and wide.

The chess board at Reflection Eternal Barbershop is open to all between haircuts, but its seats are often occupied by players of all ages. From barbers to elderly patrons, wits are matched in the battle to claim the opponent’s king.

Myrick is a regular participant and patron at the shop, along with his mother, Yuana Spears and two younger brothers. The quartet makes the trip from the Herring Run area weekly for a fresh haircut and a game or two—if Spears can pencil in additional time.

Before Myrick achieved a perfect score in Nashville, adorned in a casual ensemble of Nike and Under Armour, he was already a busy young man. The Roland Park Middle School seventh grader is not only a chess champion, but also scholar, and quite the hurdler on the track. Chess first piqued Myrick’s interest in the first grade.

“My teacher talked about it a little bit, like the king and the queen,” he said, “and I was like, ‘ooh, I want to learn a game about kings and queens,’ and it just went on from there.”

By the third grade, Myrick was participating tournaments across the Baltimore area. Now, he’s traveling across the nation for at least 12 tournaments per year.

The passion Myrick possesses for the game is evident in the high-pitched squeak in his pubescent voice every time he discusses strategies and his growth over the years. Yet he’s still a kid, one whose shyness is evident by a tendency to avoid eye contact.

Over the last month, Myrick’s story has gone viral, gaining traction via social media. He’s been featured in articles and stories by The Undefeated and NPR, and he’s even been invited to the Baltimore Orioles clubhouse for a chess match with superstars including Manny Machado.

But the grind doesn’t stop for Myrick, whose competitive edge is pushing him to pursue greater accolades.

“I want to be a grandmaster one day, that’s the best that you can be.” said Myrick.

But first he’s got to climb up the ranks of the chess hierarchy, and now looks to graduate from the junior varsity level to varsity. With high school on the horizon, Myrick and Spears are seeking a school that suits both of his favorite hobbies.

“We have looked at [Baltimore Polytechnic Institute]” said Spears, with Myrick chiming in to mention schools such as Calvert Hall Boys Catholic High School in nearby Towson. Myrick’s achievement has also taken one burden off of Spears; Morgan State University held a ceremony at Myrick’s school to offer him a future scholarship.

Myrick’s younger brother Jaliel is following in his footsteps—he plays on the Roland Park Elementary chess team, and has participated in several tournaments. The baby of the bunch, Lohgan, is much more energetic than his older siblings, exhibiting a boisterous personality, bouncing from wall to wall around the barbershop.

Somehow, Spears, a city Fire Department employee, finds a way to cater to all her boys, who each go to different schools miles apart. With all involved in sports of some kind, she balances the busy schedule of her kids with her own hectic obligations.

When asked how she manages to do it all, she chants “God,” letting out a sigh followed by a laugh.

Patrons of the shop shake Myrick’s hand, giving him pats on the back, commending him for his achievement. The preteen lets out a low “Thank You,” absorbing his new fame with a cool, yet appreciative tone.

A much older teen, Morgan, sits down to play with Myrick, and the younger boy becomes instantly focused on the black and white pieces of the board. That focus is just a sign of much more to come.