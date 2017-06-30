Young Black Woman Fatally Shot by Reportedly White Driver in Apparent Penn. Road Rage Crash

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a driver shot a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate in the head, killing her, as the two tried to merge into a single lane.

Bianca Roberson, 18, was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday, the Chester County District Attorney’s office said. Her car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch, he said. The shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

“Bianca had her whole life ahead of her,” said West Chester Area School District Superintendent Jim Scanlon. “What should be a time of great joy and celebration in a young person’s life has turned into a horrible tragedy.”

“We were all excited for her,” her father, Rodney Roberson told WCAU-TV. “She was excited. We were just happy for her.”

District Attorney Thomas Hogan called the shooting a “totally random, senseless act of violence.”

Authorities said the driver is man of medium build, 30 to 40 years old with blond or light brown hair. His truck was described as a small, red Chevrolet pickup with faded paint.

“Every cop in three states is looking for this red pickup truck,” Hogan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Goshen police.

“To that man who fired that shot, turn yourself in now,” Hogan said. “Every second you are out there you are only making this worse for yourself and making this worse for this young lady’s family.”