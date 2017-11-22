On Nov. 16 more than 262 listeners of The Larry Young Morning Show (LYMS), which airs on WOLB 1010 AM, came out to celebrate LYMS Appreciation Day and a pre-birthday celebration for Young, who many of his followers still refer to as, “Senator.” The event took place at the Arena Players, which is celebrating its 64th theatrical season. Young will officially celebrate his 68th birthday Nov. 25, along with 19 years as a Radio One talk host. Add his 23 years in the Maryland Legislature and Young has provided 42 years of public service, and counting to the community.
Young Celebrates 68th Birthday
by: Baltimore AFRO Staff
