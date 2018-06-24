By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mayor Catherine E. Pugh is seeking a $102 million subsidy for a nearly $890 million redevelopment project that will include overhauling a public housing complex.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the Pugh administration is seeking the funding for a project in East Baltimore called the Perkins Transformation Project. The developer of the project plans to build 650 low-income homes to replace the ones at Perkins Homes, as well as 475 subsidized and 500 market-rate houses.

The city’s board of finance gave preliminary approval this week for a tax increment financing district to pay for area roads, parks and a school. But it could face opposition. Spokesman Lester Davis says Council President Bernard C. Young wants the city to cap tax increment financing for the project at $75 million.