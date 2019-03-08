11-Year-Old Charged in Connection With Baby’s Death

By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

An 11-year-old girl was charged with first-degree child abuse and is in custody after one-year-old Paxton Davis was severely injured after being left in her care.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), approximately 3:25 p.m., police responded to an area hospital after reports of an injured baby on Sunday, Feb. 24. By Thursday, Feb. 28, baby Davis was dead.

Davis stayed overnight in Suitland, MD at the house of an adult family member of the 11-year-old girl. When the adult family member left on Sunday to run an errand, Davis was left in the care of the 11-year-old. The 11-year-old admitted to assaulting Davis, which led to his untimely demise and detectives are investigating her motive for hurting the baby.

Commander of PGPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Maj. Brian Reilly told WUSA9 that authorities are working to deal with the distinctive, tragic incident, involving a minor.

“We’re trying to deal with a unique situation involving a juvenile that’s been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of someone,” said Reilly according to WUSA9.

The situation gets even harder to assess and examine fault as the age for children caretakers was called into question.

“I believe it’s 13 years old you have to be in the state of Maryland to watch another child, but I believe it’s 10 years old to be by yourself and obviously in this situation those ages don’t match up,” Reilly said.

The 11-year-old is now in a juvenile facility according to Prince George’s County police.

As the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with further information to come forward by calling 301-772-4925. Those who desire to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.