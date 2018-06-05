Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

An 11-year-old Connecticut boy is now a local hero after fighting off a stranger who hopped into his father’s car and drove off, before his personal policing forced the suspect to flee.

The Root reported it all started around Saturday, June 2 around 8:30 a.m. when the boy’s father left him in the running car while he went into a McDonald’s in Hartford.

As the boy was waiting in the car, Edward Asberry, 44, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the 11-year-old in the car.

It didn’t take long at all for the 11-year-old to defend himself and his dad, when he began physically attacking Asberry until the 44-year-old stopped the vehicle, swiped a backpack, and fled the scene.

The community then hopped into action and witnesses were able to help police find Asberry who was arrested and taken into custody.

“Many citizen witnesses assisted with the information to include the suspect’s name, description and direction of travel,” police said, according to a Fox News report. “There were no injuries. Excellent job by the patrol.”

The boy and the car were safely returned to the father.

Besides the beat-down he received from the 11-year-old, Asberry now faces charges of kidnapping, larceny and risk of injury to a minor.