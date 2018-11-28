By Valerie Fraling, Special to the AFRO

“If there were no night, we would not appreciate the day, nor could we see the stars and the vastness of the heavens. We must partake of the bitter with the sweet. There is a divine purpose in the adversities we encounter every day. They prepare, they purge, they purify, and thus they bless.” James E. Faust



Luke 12:48 “To whoever much is given, of him will much be required; and to whom much was entrusted, of him more will be asked.”

Hampton University, named a student center the Freeman and Jacqueline Hrabowski Student Success Center in honor of Class of 1970 alumni Freeman and Jackie Hrabowski. During the dedication, Hampton President William Harvey stated, “They truly believe in giving back.” The couple has donated more than $500,000 to the historically Black college. Congratulations to the Hrabowskis on their philanthropic endeavors and commitment to the HBCUs.

“I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: Black, White, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!” Barack Obama

Mayor Catherine Pugh, City Council President, Bernard “Jack” Young and City Council Vice-President Sharon Green Middleton, expressed appreciation to a diverse group of women as they were sworn in as commissioners of the new Baltimore City Women’s Commission.

The Commission’s purpose is to increase the number of women in leadership, policy advocacy and involvement in the legislative process; support transitional services for girls in the foster care system; address sexual and domestic violence against women; promote economic empowerment; and eliminate special challenges facing older women and women with disabilities.

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” Hillary Clinton



The members will develop policy and advocate for women’s issues to improve the quality of lives of all women in Baltimore City. Newly sworn in Commissioners were Karen Bond, Michele McNeill-Emery, Wini Alexander, Angela LaPrade, Brina Bolden, Brittany Harris, Catalina Byrd, Donna Brown, Edna Williams, Elizabeth Getzoff, Gloria Luckett, Khalilah Harris, Michelle Williams, Mykel Hunter, Nianta Holloway, Pamela Curtis, Shantay McKinley, Sharmaine Taylor-Hunter and Veronica Owens.

Jazz in the afternoon will feature Michael Hairston on saxophones, Bob Butta on piano, Michael Graham on bass, Jesse Moody on drums and vocalist Eartha Lamkin, who will join trumpeter and flugelhorn musician John R. Lamkin II. Lamkin II’s CD release party is December 15 at the Caton Castle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. John is the son of master musicians Dr. John and Eartha Lamkin.

“Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary.” Wishing a happy anniversary to: Bernard and Wendy Simms, Gloria and Jerome Fisher, my son Keith and Fre Lee, Chanda and Bryant Jeffers and Dr. Pat and the Hon. Kurt Schmoke.

Congratulations Donald Morton Glover on celebrating the 16th Anniversary of Bmorenews.com.

Happy birthday to: my daughter Lisa Lee Packer, Lindsey Elkridge, James “Peck” Bogan, Barbara Banks, Gwendolyn Betts Wright, Brenda George Baker, Sen. Verna Jones-Rodwell, Sheila Weems, Sonjay DeCaires, Dawn Garrison, Claudine Epps, Sandi Matthews, Rosa Pryor-Trusty and a special birthday wish to Bernice McDaniel on her 98th birthday and my neighbor Russell Jolivet on his 75th birthday.

“May the work I’ve done speak for me.” The Baltimore Metropolitan Chapter, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, is hosting a salute in honor of its chartering President, Dr. Anne O. Emery. The celebration will be Dec. 2, at The Forum Caterers in Northwest Baltimore. A scholarship will be established in the name of the longtime educator, community advocate, mentor and friend. Call 410-984-1553 for more information.

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” Malala Yousafzai

After an unprovoked attack by a student, Camille Hinmon a daughter, mother, educator and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, reminded us of the purpose that she and other educators have committed to and that’s the education of our youth.

I like most of you were furious when we saw the video of a student hitting Ms. Hinmon. I for one wanted immediate action taken against the student; having known Camille for 21 years when we pledged together in Delta, I was upset because she did not deserve that type of disrespect or attack. This is a humble woman who never raises her voice and who would not kill a fly. It is tragic for her to be attacked in an arena that she loves and is dedicated to, the Baltimore City School System.

“Let’s continue to stand up for those who are vulnerable to being left out or marginalized.” Hillary Clinton

While we were in an uproar, Camille did what we knew she would and that was to reach out to the student. No one should ever have to worry about being attacked at work. Camille showed us that in spite of what happened this was a student in need and was crying for help. Camille, I have always admired your sweet spirit and the way you warmly and sincerely greet me whenever we see each other. I admire your mom Sue, who you inherited that sweet spirit from. But, what I admired most is what you showed us and that is a commitment to what you believe in, educating the students of Baltimore City.

“Reach out and touch somebody’s hand make it a better world if you can.” Diana Ross

Lake Clifton High School Coach James “Money” Monroe was surprised when the Ravens presented him with tickets to Super Bowl LIII including airfare and hotel. Thanks to my good friend Stevie Williams for sharing this good news.

Sending a bouquet of flowers just because to Mildred Taylor, Bernice McDaniel, Bishop Josephine Ridgley, Leah Goldsborough Hasty, Mildred Harris, Lydia Mussenden, Dorothy “The Queen” Williams and Dr. Ruth Sheffey.

