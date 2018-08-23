By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Two more people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings overnight within the span of about 90 minutes, according to the Baltimore Police Department, (BPD).

According to WJZ-TV, the two shootings took place in the 3800 block of Harlem Ave., in West Baltimore and the 700 block of E. Preston St., in East Baltimore.

The Harlem Ave. shooting took place around 8:00 p.m., when police found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Shortly after, a 34-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators believe both men were shot in the 3800 block of Harlem Ave.

According to police, less than 90 minutes later around 9:20 p.m., BPD responded to a report of a shooting on E. Preston, where they discovered another 34-year-old man suffering gunshots to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. A short time later, two more victims, a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot and a 33-year-old also with a gunshot wound to the foot arrived at area hospitals. Police believe all three shootings happened in the 700 block of E. Preston. Police have not announced any suspects or motives in last night’s shootings.

From Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, five men were gunned down in Baltimore in several separate shootings. As of August 23, there have been 190 homicides in Baltimore this year.