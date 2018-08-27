By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

The last few days have been major in the investigation of the July 16 shooting rampage that killed 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson and injured several others in the Clay Terrace area of Northeast, D.C., as two suspects were arrested.

Over the weekend, Qujuan Thomas, 20 of Southeast, D.C., was arrested on a first-degree-murder charge in relation to Wilson’s death. About 5 a.m. on Monday morning, 21-year-old Quentin Michals turned himself in, and faces charges of first-degree-murder while armed. Both Thomas and Michals are expected in court Monday, according to Fox 5 DC.

Court documents showed that Thomas has a violent past, as he took a plea deal for an armed robbery last summer and receiving a suspended a two-year sentence.

On August 14, Kevin Eugene Jones, 21, was arrested for carjacking the same getaway car used in the shooting that killed Wilson.

Now D.C. police and leaders are still urging residents to offer any further information in order to arrest three other residents.

“There are at least three other men responsible for Makiyah’s death- if you know something please call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411-they all need to be held responsible for what they did,” wrote D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham on Twitter.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for the shooters to turn themselves in.

“To the others involved in the Makiyah Wilson shooting, turn yourselves in now because we will find you,” Bowser wrote on Twitter Monday morning.