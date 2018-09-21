By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

Nearly 100 people were displaced and an entire building was destroyed Monday as a result of a three-alarm blaze that caused more than $2 million worth of damages to a New Carrollton Apartment complex.

“It is amazing that with a fire of this size there were no injuries,” said Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady about a fire that took place in the 5300 block of 85th Avenue.”

The morning after the September 17 blaze residents of the massive complex could only look and take photos of their charred building.

“I was coming from work and my wife called and said the building was on fire,” said one man who declined to give his name. “My children are all safe.”

Many other residents stood in front of the building and just looked at a structure that had a roof, which was partially collapsed. Brady said the cause of the fire “is still under investigation.”

Brady said firefighters began to work with the fire around 3:30 p.m. but were hampered because “the water pressure in the fire hydrants was low,” and as a result water lines had to be connected to sources provided by the Washington Suburban and Sanitarian Commission.

Despite being stretched thin because of Hurricane Florence, the National Capital Region of the American Red Cross responded to the fire Monday night to help families by placing them in hotels.