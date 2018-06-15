By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

Tim Adams is one of the most successful African-American businessmen in the country and he wants to take those talents to Annapolis to benefit Prince George’s County residents.

Adams is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for the Maryland Senate Seat in District 23. He is running against incumbent Douglas “J.J.” Peters in the June 26 primary and told the AFRO he has a lot to offer the county.

“I look around and see what is going on and I have decided this is a time for change,” Adams said. “Look at our educational system. We are ranked 23 out of 24 counties and Baltimore City.

“Our children deserve better.”

Adams is the president and CEO of Systems Applications & Technologies, a company he founded in 1989. The company provides professional services for high technology concerns and technical support for the defense industry.

Adams’s company has been consistently ranked in the “Black Enterprise 100” and it has been feted in such publications as the Washington Business Journal, the Gazette Newspapers and the Maryland Daily Record.

Adams holds a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and a MBA from the University of New Orleans.

Adams said that as a senator, he will work to level the playing field.

“We have a billion dollar industry that is medical marijuana and people of color are not involved in that,” he said. “I want to change that.”

Adams also expressed concern about how the HBCUs in Maryland aren’t getting their fair share of state dollars even though a federal judge has mandated that it be so.

Overall, he wants to be an independent voice for his constituents in Annapolis.

“I have been blessed in my life,” Adams said. “I am living the American Dream but it is time for me to take the mantle. I have helped create jobs and I know what small businesses need.

It should not be about the people in power, but the people themselves.”