By AFRO Staff

Below are the names of candidates the AFRO endorses in the upcoming primaries in Maryland and Washington, D.C. To read the full endorsement issue, which includes why we chose the candidates we did, go here.

AFRO Endorsements in Maryland

For Governor: Rushern Baker

For U.S. Senate: Ben Cardin

For U.S. House of Representatives District 2: Dutch Ruppersberger

For U.S. House of Representatives District 3: John Sarbanes

For U.S. House of Representatives District 7: Elijah Cummings

For Baltimore State’s Attorney: Marilyn Mosby

For Maryland Senate District 20: Will Smith

For Maryland Senate District 24: Joanne Benson

For Maryland Senate District 25: Melony Griffith

For Maryland Senate District 40: Barbara Robinson

For Maryland Senate District 41: Jill Carter

For Maryland Senate District 43: Joan Carter Conway

For Maryland Senate District 44: Shirley Nathan-Pulliam

For Maryland Senate District 45: Nathaniel McFadden

For Maryland House of Delegates District 24: Jazz Lewis

For Maryland House of Delegates District 40: Frank Conway Jr. and Nick Mosby

For Maryland House of Delegates District 41: Bilal Ali, Angela Gibson, Samuel “Sandy” Rosenberg

For Maryland House of Delegates District 43: Maggie McIntosh

For Maryland House of Delegates District 45: Talmadge Branch and Cheryl Glenn

For Prince George’s County Executive: Paul Monteiro

AFRO Endorsements in Washington, D.C.

For Mayor of Washington, D.C.: Muriel Bowser

For Delegate to the U.S. Congress: Eleanor Holmes Norton

For D.C. Council Ward 1: Sheika Reid

For D.C. Council Ward 5: Kenyan McDuffie

For D.C. Council At Large: Marcus Goodwin