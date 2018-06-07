By AFRO Staff
Below are the names of candidates the AFRO endorses in the upcoming primaries in Maryland and Washington, D.C. To read the full endorsement issue, which includes why we chose the candidates we did, go here.
AFRO Endorsements in Maryland
For Governor: Rushern Baker
For U.S. Senate: Ben Cardin
For U.S. House of Representatives District 2: Dutch Ruppersberger
For U.S. House of Representatives District 3: John Sarbanes
For U.S. House of Representatives District 7: Elijah Cummings
For Baltimore State’s Attorney: Marilyn Mosby
For Maryland Senate District 20: Will Smith
For Maryland Senate District 24: Joanne Benson
For Maryland Senate District 25: Melony Griffith
For Maryland Senate District 40: Barbara Robinson
For Maryland Senate District 41: Jill Carter
For Maryland Senate District 43: Joan Carter Conway
For Maryland Senate District 44: Shirley Nathan-Pulliam
For Maryland Senate District 45: Nathaniel McFadden
For Maryland House of Delegates District 24: Jazz Lewis
For Maryland House of Delegates District 40: Frank Conway Jr. and Nick Mosby
For Maryland House of Delegates District 41: Bilal Ali, Angela Gibson, Samuel “Sandy” Rosenberg
For Maryland House of Delegates District 43: Maggie McIntosh
For Maryland House of Delegates District 45: Talmadge Branch and Cheryl Glenn
For Prince George’s County Executive: Paul Monteiro
AFRO Endorsements in Washington, D.C.
For Mayor of Washington, D.C.: Muriel Bowser
For Delegate to the U.S. Congress: Eleanor Holmes Norton
For D.C. Council Ward 1: Sheika Reid
For D.C. Council Ward 5: Kenyan McDuffie
For D.C. Council At Large: Marcus Goodwin