By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

The weekend was bloodier for the District after two people were killed, raising the year’s death toll to 155. This time last year there had been 118 deaths in the nation’s capital according to D.C. Witness, an online publication tracking District homicides.

One of the slain was, Nya Howard-Reynolds, 19, who was pronounced dead late into the evening of Friday, Nov. 30.

Around 11:51pm, members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Sixth District, reported to the Unit Block of 57th Place, Southeast. There, MPD discovered Reynolds inside a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The District’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and transferred Howard to a local hospital, but after life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for any individuals with information pertaining to the case, which leads to the arrest and conviction of Howard’s murderer. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202)727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.