By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks made history on June 26 when county Democratic voters made her their choice to be the next county executive.

As a result of her 62 percent victory, Alsobrooks becomes the first woman poised to be the chief administrative manager and political leader of Prince George’s County. She faced major opponents such as former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards and outgoing Maryland State Sen. C. Anthony Muse for the Democratic nomination.

“The voters of Prince George’s County made it loud and clear to me,” Alsobrooks told the AFRO at her victory party at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park on June 26. “They want good government and they want me to listen to them. They want a good school system and a better quality of life.”

Alsobrooks is a native Prince Georgian and holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a juris doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law. She has served as the executive director of the Prince George’s County Revenue Authority and has been county’s top prosecutor from 2010 to the present.

Alsobrooks faces Republican Jerry Mathis in the Nov. 6 general election. She has a tremendous advantage over Mathis because Democrats outnumber Republicans in Prince George’s County, 3 to 1.

Replacing Alsobrooks as state’s attorney is former Maryland Del. Aisha Braveboy. Braveboy told the AFRO that she will take time to reflect on her win and down the road, talk to employees of the state’s attorney office and ponder its future.

Voters also retained Melvin High as the sheriff.

The winners of the county council at-large races were Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin (D-District 9) and political operative Calvin Hawkins. Hawkins told the AFRO that he will “listen to the people of Prince George’s County and be their servant.”

Former Maryland delegate Jolene Ivey won the District 5 County Council seat while in District 7 voters had a dilemma with Karen Anderson, Rodney Streeter and Kathy Oriadha, still fighting for the seat at AFRO press time. Monique Anderson-Walker won the District 8 county council seat.

Walker is the wife of Maryland Del. Jay Walker (D-District 26), who was also re-elected.

In Maryland Legislative District 24, Sen. Joanne Benson was re-elected along with Maryland Del. Erek Barron and Maryland Del. Jazz Lewis was elected to his first full term with Andrea Harrison. In Maryland Legislative District 25, Melony Griffith won the Senate seat along with newcomer Nick Charles and incumbents Dereck Davis and Darryl Barnes.

Cereta Lee retained her seat as the registrar of wills.