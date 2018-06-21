By AFRO Staff

Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea Handy declared a second mistrial in the controversial third trial of Keith Davis in the death of a Pimlico security guard three years ago.

Prosecutors alleged Keith Davis gunned down Pimlico Security Guard Kevin Jones in June 2015 during a botched robbery attempt, after which Jones took refuge in a nearby garage with a gun, prompting police to shoot at him 40 times, hitting him three times.

Davis has always maintained his innocence. His defense attorneys have argued their client is the victim of an unwarranted shooting by police, who are trying to pursue murder charges against an innocent man.

It is unclear whether the Baltimore City State’s Attorney will pursue yet another trial against Davis.