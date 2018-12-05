By Tim Lacy, Special to the AFRO

Some NFL SUPER STARS EXPOSED as woman abusers. Recently we have been inundated with the news of Line Backer Reuben Foster being claimed off of waivers after being released by the 49ers. The Skins are in a cat fight for the first place spot in the Eastern Conference and to get a little help they claimed Reuben Foster who has been targeted as a bad actor. In recent months Foster has been arrested three times, two of which relate to battery of the same woman.

When an issue like this is in our faces a lot of opinions hit the media. Ex Redskins QB and current VP Doug Williams points out that people in high places have done much worse. That’s a subject for another day. However, ex Redskin Clinton Portis cautions that we shouldn’t rush to judgement, let the issue play out and see what the evidence brings to light.

DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence Policy Director Dawn Dalton has condemned Foster for his actions, but that’s her job.

We witnessed the condemnation of Ravens RB Ray Rice when he was caught on film striking a woman in an elevator. The NFL and the Ravens had a heck of a dance trying to figure out what to do about this situation. While the League was trying to come to grips with this issue Rice married the woman and all was forgiven. At least we thought so. Despite the fact that the woman wanted no further involvement from the outside, Rice lost his job and hasn’t played a down since.

The NFL is the governing body of pro football, and they have to be careful of how they handle the indiscretions of their stars. Public opinion can dictate the loss of revenue for the teams and the product will wither and die.

A case in point relates to the actions of NFL Superstar Jim Brown. Jim had a reputation of being rough on women and when he threw a woman down a flight of steps, the only action taken is still pending. My spouse was so ticked off over this issue she would have thrown Jim in the clink and turned out the lights. The only negative coming from this was that Jim was five minutes late for Sundays game.

Dallas Cowboy RB Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games over a domestic violence allegation. Owner Jerry Jones went into orbit. He pointed out that Elliott was denied due process and never allowed to face his accuser.

If you flip to your sports page you will be privy to the saga of ex KC Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt. A minute ago Hunt was only concerned about defending his NFL Rushing title. But after his encounter with Abigail Hottinger in a Cleveland Hotel his life has been turned topsy turvy. It seems Abigail and a friend were in Hunt’s hotel room when Hunt discovered she was 19 years old. In trying to get her to leave things got out of hand. The end result was Hunt caught on camera being too physical with the lady.

With this scene caught on camera, the Chiefs placed Hunt on waivers. Now the Cleveland Browns are in line to claim Hunt for their team.

Sound familiar?