By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Former White House advisor and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman and White House journalist April Ryan have been at odds for a while and on Thursday morning, the veteran reporter slammed the ex-Trump crony on Twitter by calling her a “liar.”

In February 2017, Ryan said that Manigault Newman had threatened her by saying that there were “dossiers” of dirt on the journalist and other reporters. Manigault denied these claims and told CNN “she blatantly lied.”

Then in August of this year, Ryan said that while in the White House Manigault Newman stabbed her in the back by recording her and claiming she had taken money from Hilary Clinton.

“She stabbed in the back, the neck, the eyeballs and in the front. She tried to cut my head off and put it on a platter and serve it up to Donald Trump,” Ryan said on the Sirius XM ‘Karen Hunter Show’.

Manigault Newman had a chance to reply to Ryan’s accusations on another Sirius XM program, ‘The Clay Cane Show.’ She was asked if she tried to get Ryan fired.

“I didn’t. You know the emails came out that show she was in conversation about being paid by the Clinton campaign. I didn’t come out with that. That came out with the emails in the WikiLeaks,” Manigualt Newman told Cane.

The reality star said she reached out to Ryan in order to warn her.

“I sent an email to her privately and said, look at what came out on WikiLeaks. Protect yourself. That’s what she’s talking about,” Manigault Newman said.

The reality star vehemently denies trying to get her fired.

“Only her company would deem whether she’s doing a good job or not. Not me. It’s surprising she gives me that much power in her life. I didn’t have that power nor was she even on my radar at all,” she told Cane.

Yet Ryan took to Twitter to reply to Manigault Newman’s claims that she did not try to interfere with her job.

“Omarosa you are a liar you called my Boss to get me fired after our altercation and you instructed Sean spicer to stop calling on me. You were actively complicit! Can you say minister-Liar,” Ryan said referring to Manigualt Newman’s ordination and work in the church. “No cookout or Wakanda Ticket for you,” Ryan added.

Both Ryan and Manigault Newman released books recently. Ryan’s Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the White House is a No. 1 new release on Amazon. Manigault Newman’s book Unhinged made the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best-Seller List.

In what Cane pointed out as a Trump-like response, Manigault Newman took time to throw shade to Ryan about her book.

“I hope that people will find some benefit in the stuff that she’s saying. I think if you look at our two projects, our books came out around the same time, I’m No. 1 on the New York Times Best-Seller List.

Ryan also replied to those accusations on Twitter.

“Omarosa! I don’t need to tape folks and have a ghost writer to write my book to be number one! Bye Felicia! You need Jesus for real!”