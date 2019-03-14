A Baltimore girl with a national voice, keeping up with April Ryan is an inside look to Capitol Hill as she shares facts and weighs in on critical issues in the United States as White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Network.

As a journalist and author, Ryan makes it her job to update people on news and doesn’t hold back. She has been known for her being critical and offering heavy hitting questions of the Trump administration leading to contentious relationships after with leading officials, including the President himself.

The journalist became a political analyst for CNN in 2017.

In 2017 Ryan won the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) “Journalist of the Year” Award.

Ryan was recently awarded the Urban One Media Personality of the Year Award.

“Before these last two years, you had to study a lot. You had to know the ins and outs of everything. You had to be a walking dictionary and be a research professional. Any issue that came up you had to know it. Now it’s about fact checking. It’s about withstanding the attacks. It’s hazardous to your health. Your life is in jeopardy with this,” Ryan said in a Radio One interview at the Urban One Awards.

“When you ask questions, you’re doing your job. I never imagined I would be placed in this situation, but it’s a blessing I’m not going through this alone. People see me and they’re saying, ‘Ok we see you.’ I say I’m the Davida against a Goliath. I’m not supposed to be standing,” she added.

“I’m a kid from Baltimore, Black woman in that White male dominated room and for my people, my home, my base, to say, ‘We see you. We recognize you,’ it means the world.”